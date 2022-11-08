Megadeth, Skid Row And More To Perform At Virtual Ozzfest 2022

Megadeth - Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ozzfest is going all digital this week with the first-ever virtual version of the classic festival. This year’s lineup includes Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth an old, previously recorded live show from Motörhead, Black Label Society, Skid Row, The Raven Age and Britof.

Shop the best of Megadeth’s discography on vinyl and more.

The organizers said in a statement: “OzzFest, the iconic global touring hard rock music festival launched by Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, has today announced its full artist lineup, along with a first-look of its much anticipated #OZZFEST experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ozzy Osbourne, Motörhead, Megadeth, Black Label Society & Skid Row will be topping the bill as confirmed acts as Ozzfest becomes the first IRL festival in music history to enter the metaverse. Taking place on Decentraland.org on Nov 10 -13 with its own dedicated land parcel including two stages as part of the Metaverse Music Festival, Ozzfest will be free for all to attend, with no VR, ticket or headset required.”

The digital Ozzfest will take place here in the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival online between November 10 and 13 for free.

According to the Decentraland Metaverse Music Festival festival website, the event will be “set in an otherworldly cyberpunk landscape being reclaimed by nature” and will “feature 15 uniquely designed stages that will see performances from 100+ musical artists from across a wide variety of genres, as well as new interactive experiences.”

Megadeth’s latest album, The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead!, recently sold 48,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release and debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Its success marked the band’s eighth top 10-charting album.

The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! arrived on September 2 via UMe. The LP consolidates a furious return to form that began with the Grammy-winning “Dystopia”, while pushing forward musically and marking frontman Dave Mustaine’s recent triumph over throat cancer.

Buy or stream The Sick, The Dying…And The Dead!