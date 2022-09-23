Mercury Prize Ceremony Rescheduled For October 2022

Mercury Prize trophy - Photo: Andy Sheppard/Redferns

This year’s Mercury Prize ceremony has been rescheduled for next month following its last-minute postponement due to the Queen’s death.

Organizers called off the 2022 Mercury ceremony shortly before it was scheduled to begin on September 8 after the news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. “We will make an announcement regarding future arrangements as soon as we are able,” an official statement read.

Today (September 23), it’s been confirmed that the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Awards Show will take place on Tuesday, October 18. It’ll remain at its original venue of the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

ADVERTISEMENT

BBC Four is due to broadcast the event from 9pm to 10.15pm. Additionally, BBC Radio 6 Music will provide radio coverage with a special show hosted by Tom Ravenscroft from 7pm that evening.

Details of live performances on the night are yet to be announced. The line-up for the original date featured 11 of the 12 shortlisted acts, with Harry Styles being unable to attend.

Styles’ Harry’s House is nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize alongside Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under, Wet Leg’s self-titled album, Yard Act’s The Overload and more.

Following this month’s cancelled Mercury Prize ceremony, nominee Self Esteem helped donate unused food from event to the homeless.

Over the summer, Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor) spoke to NME about the honor of being shortlisted for the prestigious prize with her acclaimed second album Prioritise Pleasure.

The full list of nominees for the 2022 Mercury Prize is as follows:

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload