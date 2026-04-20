MexikoDro Shares New Single ‘Knuckle’ And Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

MexikoDro has released his new single “Knuckle,” along with an accompanying music video directed by JWOODS and QUVN. The track is the latest release from the Atlanta-based producer and rapper.

Produced by Ziggymadeit, “Knuckle” pairs horn-driven elements with layered synths over a bass-heavy rhythm. On the track, MexikoDro delivers a direct vocal performance, rapping, “Keep goin’ hard every day, I won’t lose,” before outlining his focus on the year ahead. The video follows MexikoDro as he visits a local auto body shop to work on a vintage car.

MEXIKODRO - KNUCKLE || Shot By. @Jwoods_14 (Official Music Video)

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“Knuckle” follows earlier 2026 releases including “Loser,” which received support from outlets such as VIBE and was added to Pitchfork’s “Selects” playlist. He also recently shared a video for “Hire,” a track from his 2025 project Still Goin The EP.

MEXIKODRO - HIRE || Shot By. @Jwoods_14 (Official Music Video)

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That project earned a 7.5 rating from Pitchfork and appeared on multiple year-end lists, while songs like “No Date” reached more than 7 million Spotify streams and entered the Top 10 of the US Shazam chart. Beyond his own releases, MexikoDro remains a highly influential name in hip-hop production, with credits spanning artists including Drake, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black. “Knuckle” arrives as another strong step forward for an artist whose recent output has continued to sharpen his solo identity while building on the reputation he has already earned behind the boards.

Listen to “Knuckle” here.