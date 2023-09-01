Midwxst Releases Anticipated Debut Album ‘E3’

midwxst - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

A co-executive produced album by midwxst and Sophie Gray, the project tells the story of a character named E3, narrated by midwxst. The album illustrates his recent internal challenges, but also underscores profound growth and maturity which is shown in his previously released singles “warning” as well as “pretty girls,” which he performed for Vevo’s VEVO CTRL late last month. Earlier this year he also released “Tally” featuring South Florida sensei Denzel Curry. The artist has also shared a music video for “Heartache Blues,” which you can check out below.

E3 is midwxst’s most immersive and conceptual experience yet. Having hunkered down in a studio in LA to ensure an organic writing process, midwxst’s latest project aims to provide listeners a path forward through relationships, identity formation, and the internet.

Enlisting industry veterans and session musicians to soundtrack what he describes as a “fairytale gone wrong,” midwxst notes, “I just want people to understand that I went through a lot of the s__t I am expressing on this album. And yeah I went through it, and yeah it hurt, but it made me grow and become who I am today. And I wouldn’t trade any of that pain or any of that loss for anything.” Compared to better luck next time, which is a brash breakup album through-and-through, E3 is an intricate painting of love in all its forms and evolutions. The Indiana born artists’ steady stream of new music has been flowing since he emerged on the scene in 2020.

To celebrate the release, midwxst also recently announced a 25-city North American tour scheduled for this fall.

The tour, featuring support from Casper Sage, kicks off in mid-October and runs until the end of November hitting New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. Artist pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase now with general on sale beginning August 11 at 10am local time.

Buy or stream E3.