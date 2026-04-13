Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert Receive 2026 ACM Awards Nominations

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The nominees for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards have been revealed. Among the artists up for awards this year are Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, and Megan Moroney.

This year’s four most-nominated artists are all women: Moroney leads with nine nods, followed by Lambert (eight) and Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson (seven each). This marks the second year in a row that a female solo artist has led the nominations. Last year, Langley led with eight nods.

The ACM Awards will stream live on Prime Video May 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can also catch the ceremony on Twitch and the Amazon Music app. Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Lambert, Cody Johnson, Wilson, and Riley Green are among the acts slated to perform at the show.

Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton - A Song To Sing (Official Music Video)

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Stapleton is up for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. His collaboration with Lambert, “A Song To Sing,” is nominated for Music Event of the Year, Song of the Year, and Visual Media of the Year. It was nominated for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

In addition to the “A Song To Sing” nominations, Lambert is up for Female Artist of the Year. She is also nominated for “Trailblazer,” a collaboration with Reba McEntire and Wilson. Lambert received a second Song of the Year nod for her songwriting work on Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas,” which is also up for Single of the Year. At 33 wins, Lambert is the most decorated artist in ACM history.

In addition to Stapleton, Jelly Roll and Morgan Wallen are in the running for Entertainer of the Year as are Luke Combs, Johnson, Moroney, and Wilson.

49 Winchester and Flatland Cavalry are among the nominees for Group of the Year, alongside Old Dominion, Rascal Flatts, and The Red Clay Strays. The Duo Of The Year nominees are Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Muscadine Bloodline, Thelma & James.

Carter Faith’s Cherry Valley and Parker McCollum’s self-titled record are both contenders for Album Of The Year. Other notable nominations include rising country music star Tucker Wetmore, who is up for New Male Artist Of The Year. Jessie Jo Dillon is nominated for Songwriter of the Year, and is among the writers on Moroney’s Song of the Year-nominated “Am I Okay?”

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