Mumford And Sons, Gregory Porter Set For 2023 Beach Road Weekend

Mumford And Sons - Photo: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Today the Beach Road Weekend Music Festival have announced this years lineup which include the headliners Mumford And Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges. The event is set to take place on August 25 – 27 at Martha’s Vineyard.

Also performing at the event will be Gregory Porter, Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr, Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Regina Spektor, Mary Chapin Carpenter, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Head & The Heart and many more.

In the press release Beach Road Weekend founder Adam Epstein gives a positive perspective about the event.

He says: “This is a powerhouse lineup that has something really special for everyone. It’s the ideal blend of folk, rock, and soul that give everyone those great beach vibes we all hope to have all summer long. We had a great festival last summer and in 2023 we’re building off that success and will be delivering one of the best live music experiences in the country.”

Presale tickets for this year’s festival, which will be held Friday, August 25, through Sunday, August 27, at Veterans Memorial Park, will be available for purchase January 23. All other tickets and packages will be available for purchase January 27.

Islanders may purchase tickets via special sale on Jan. 22 at the former EduComp building in Tisbury, beginning at 12 pm. Islander tickets will be limited to two per person. For more information visit the event’s official website.

The 2022 Beach Road Weekend featured the likes of Beck, Wilco, the Avett Brothers, Lord Huron, and more.

Adam Epstein said: “Vineyard Haven welcomed us with open arms in 2019 as thousands of music lovers flooded the Island to see John Fogerty, Phil Lesh and Friends, Grace Potter, Dispatch, and nearly two dozen other bands. Now we want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us in the past, as we get ready for what will be the biggest weekend of music in Martha’s Vineyard history.”

