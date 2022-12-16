Neal Francis, Tank And The Bangas Confirmed For ‘Daze Between New Orleans’

Neal Francis - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

‘Daze Between New Orleans’ has announced its return in 2023 with two very special nights headlined by Goose. Presented by Live For Live Music, GMP Live, Purple Hat Productions, Dayglo Presents and Rose Tours, the second annual event will once again take place at New Orleans, LA’s historic Faubourg Brewery during the ‘Daze Between New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’ weekends, Tuesday, May 2–Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Single-day and two-day passes, as well as a variety of VIP options, go on sale Friday, December 16 at 12 pm CT, exclusively via the event’s official website.

Goose will be joined at ‘Daze Between New Orleans’ by a wide-ranging lineup of eclectic artists from the Big Easy and beyond, spanning jazz, funk, jam, folk, rock, and more. The festival will also feature Grammy Award-nominated New Orleans outfit Tank and the Bangas, brother- and sister-led soul-pop ensemble Lawrence, Chicago-based keyboardist and singer-songwriter Neal Francis, and a performance by The Revivalists’ co-founder David Shaw and his solo project. Other artists set to perform include legendary The Meters bassist George Porter Jr. and his Runnin’ Pardners, fast-rising New Haven, CT jam quartet Eggy, soulful NYC group Melt, and a mix of fan-favorite local acts like Honey Island Swamp Band, J & The Causeways and The Quickening.

For the first time, Daze Between New Orleans 2023 will also partner with the venerable Relix Magazine to present daily musical conversations with event performers, local artists, and other influential figures in the music world. In addition, the event will feature a specially curated Artist Village showcasing a variety of local artisans and vendors including live painting by renowned New Orleans artist Frenchy, along with all that the recently renovated Faubourg Brewery has to offer, from a top-notch beer selection to fantastic traditional Louisiana cuisine.

“Daze Between New Orleans is starting to become an annual tradition,” says Live for Live Music founder Kunj Shah. “It’s a remarkable event anchored by Jazz Fest, colored with incredible music and delicious food, in a beautiful venue. New Orleans is ingrained in the fabric of everything we do at Live For Live Music, and to be able to put on an event that gives back to this city that has given the world so much culture is an honor.”

“Since I started coming to Jazz Fest in 1999, the ‘Daze Between’ Jazz Fest weekends have always been some of my favorite days to be in New Orleans,” says Paul Levine of Purple Hat Productions. “Together with my partners L4LM and GMP Live we have been throwing special late-night shows on these days for many years. It’s our way of giving back to the city and culture that has inspired us all in our lives and careers. Working with Rex Foundation to help raise funds for multiple New Orleans charities is the culmination of these efforts and really the cherry on top.”

“We are so excited to return for another year of Daze Between New Orleans,” says Gideon Plotnicki of GMP Live. “This event holds a truly special place in our hearts, and we cannot wait to return for another year of excellent music, awesome craft beer, and delicious local food at the beautiful Faubourg Brewery campus.”