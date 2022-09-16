Neil Diamond Announces New Holiday Compilation ‘A Neil Diamond Christmas’

Neil Diamond will get into the holiday spirit on October 28 with Capitol/UMe’s release of A Neil Diamond Christmas. It’s a new compilation, curated by the great singer-songwriter himself, of highlights from Neil’s four, bestselling Christmas albums.

The tracks personally selected by Diamond for this collection are taken from September 1992’s The Christmas Album, October 1994’s The Christmas Album Volume II, October 2009’s A Cherry Cherry Christmas, and November 2016’s Acoustic Christmas.

The new release will be available in four physical formats: 2LP 180-gram black vinyl, an exclusive, limited edition gold opaque 2LP 180-gram vinyl, 2CD, and 1CD. All the tracks on A Neil Diamond Christmas have been newly remastered, under his own direction, by his longtime engineer Bernie Becker. The pair have also created a new mix of “O Holy Night,” originally released on The Christmas Album.

Diamond’s holiday albums have won widespread praise for their “trademark gritty soul and flair for inflection,” and for performances that have been described as “much more than a man and a guitar.”

A Neil Diamond Christmas is the latest chapter in an extraordinary career, in which he has sold more than 130 million albums worldwide and been a chart presence for more than five decades. He boasts a tally of 38 US Top 40 singles and 18 Top 10 albums, and a total of 101 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. His sales certifications include 40 gold albums, 21 platinum albums, and 12 that have multi-platinum status.

In February, it was announced that Universal Music Group had acquired Diamond’s song and master recording catalogs in their entirety. The deal also includes any future recordings by Diamond, and the rights of the recordings of 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and longform, archival videos.

Diamond announced his retirement from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A Beautiful Noise, the new musical based on his life and music, ism set to open on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4.