Neon Trees Announce ‘The Favorite Daze Tour’

Neon Trees - Photo: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Multi-platinum selling band Neon Trees have announced their highly anticipated 2023 fall The Favorite Daze Tour, named after their latest single, “Favorite Daze,” which will be released on June 30 as a preview to their upcoming album, set to be released in the near future.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Friday, September 15 at The Fillmore in San Francisco at making stops across the U.S. in New York, Chicago, Salt Lake City, and more before wrapping up Los Angeles at The Belasco on Wednesday, October 11.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning Tuesday, June 20. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, June 23 at 10:00 AM local time.

Citi is the official card of the Neon Trees: The Favorite Daze Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 20 at 11:00 AM ET until Thursday, June 22 10:00 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Neon Trees began a rapid ascent from the Provo, Utah pop punk scene to the forefront of popular culture fueled by their stellar discography, featuring albums like Habits, I Can Feel You Forgetting Me, and more.

Neon Trees’ The Favorite Daze Tour Dates:

Fri Sep 15 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Sat Sept 16 – Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Street Experience*

Mon Sep 18 – Denver, CO – Summit

Wed Sep 20 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Thu Sep 21 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat Sep 23 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Mon Sep 25 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Tue Sep 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Theater of The Living Arts

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Thu Sep 28 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sat Sep 30 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Sun Oct 01 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Mon Oct 02 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Wed Oct 04 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Oct 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Tue Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego

Wed Oct 11 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco