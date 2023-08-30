Netta Gets Quirky With New Single ‘Wonderful & Great’

Netta - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns

Things are looking ‘Wonderful and Great’ for Eurovision winner Netta with the announcement of her 2024 debut album and a brand new single out now via Hollywood Records.

The single “Wonderful & Great,” described as a “BFF anthem,” is delightfully quirky. Dance beats are combined with a nursery rhyme-style chant and a range of backing vocals to create an exciting, unique pop track.

The lyrics are playful but heartfelt things you say to hype up a friend: “Every time I walk in the street / Everybody say ‘Oh my god, there is she!’ / She is so wonderful and great!” The music video is just as quirky as the song, featuring a tea party that even Alice would find trippy.

Netta - Wonderful & Great (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Describing the inspiration behind the song, Netta says, “I wrote a love song to that girl who has everything going for her in the most perfect and annoying way.” She continues, “I thought about how we rarely complement free of charge, and wanted to promote this positive exchange of energy between people, and in myself. Turning envy into admiration. This song is inspired by a chant that me and my besties do when we’re walking out of the club at 4 a.m. together after a great night out.”

“Wonderful & Great” follows her anthemic single and accompanying video “Everything,” which dropped in June. The song was a staple of Netta’s June PRIDE performances which she will continue into September, headlining the opening ceremony at EUROPRIDE 2023 in Malta on September 7th and performing at this year’s OUT & EQUAL Workplace Summit 2023 on September 12th.

Her live shows will continue with the ‘Wonderful & Great’ World Tour, which will visit cities across Europe and the U.S. this fall. See the full list of dates below.

Stream “Wonderful & Great” on Apple Music and Spotify.

‘WONDERFUL & GREAT’ Tour Dates

Friday, September 1st – London, UK – The Garage

Saturday, September 2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (upstairs)

Monday, September 4th – Berlin, Germany – Lido

Tuesday, September 5th – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

Thursday, September 7th – Valletta, Malta – EuroPride 2023

Tuesday, November 7th, Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Wednesday, November 8th – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thursday, November 9th – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Saturday, November 11th – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Tuesday, November 14th – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Wednesday, November 15th – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

Thursday, November 16th – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Friday, November 17th – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

Sunday, November 19th – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall