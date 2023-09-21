NF Announces The Second Leg Of ‘Hope’ Tour

NF - Photo: Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

NF has announced the second leg of the Hope Tour, spanning the U.S. and Australia/New Zealand, and produced by Live Nation.

The tour begins at HBF Stadium in Perth on February 2, 2024—the first of five Australian shows—and visits Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 11. A series of 22 U.S. dates will follow, beginning with a May 8 show at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

The tour makes a stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena in his home state of Michigan on May 14, then heads to the East Coast and southern states, wrapping up in California with shows at Viejas Arena in San Diego (June 6), the Kia Forum in Inglewood (June 7), and Golden 1 Center in Sacramento (June 8).

Presale registration for first access to tickets launched today at nfrealmusic.com/tour. For the U.S. dates, fans of NF are being asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale to help block bots, reduce resale, and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people who want to attend the show. Fans can register now until Sunday, September 24, for the Registration Presale. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the Registration Presale on Wednesday, September 27.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting September 29, at 10:00 AM local time at NF’s official website while supplies last.

Hailed by Billboard as “one of the world’s biggest rappers,” NF is one of the most consumed artists of our time, generating over 30 billion combined global streams worldwide and selling over half a million tickets to date. After his extensive 2023 North American tour, which was nearly sold out, NF embarked on a sold-out European tour, which concludes on October 15 at Eventim Apollo in London.

Visit NF’s official website for a full list of tour dates and for registration information.