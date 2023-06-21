Niall Horan And Vevo Team Up For ‘Meltdown’ Video

Niall Horan, ‘Meltdown’ - Photo: Courtesy of High Rise PR

Vevo continues their launch of the live performance series, “Extended Play,” with a special performance of “Meltdown” from Niall Horan’s new album The Show.

“Meltdown” follows Niall’s previous Extended Play performance of “You Could Start A Cult,” as well as his 2019 studio performances of “Nice to Meet Ya” and “Put A Little Love On Me.”

“Performing live is my favorite thing to do.” says Niall Horan, “To bring the songs I’ve spent so much time with, seen through from start to finish is an amazing feeling. Shooting these performances with Vevo was a really special experience. I was able to go back to the place where I made the music, an area of California I adore and have spent a lot of time in over my career. To have these big songs played in an intimate setting is beautiful to me.”

Extended Play is a multi-song performance capture shot in existing locations that realize the vision of an artist’s project. The series begins in an anchor space and steadily works through different locations, showing viewers the evolution of the music through creative workflow. Through artists’ close collaboration with Vevo’s team, Extended Play marries the art of songwriting with breathtaking visual settings for a series of bespoke performances.

Specifically tailored to the artist’s aesthetic, Niall’s “Meltdown” performance sees him descending the staircase of a California estate, a perfectly curated gallery wall behind him. Niall settles into a chair with his guitar, sunlight streaming through the windows illuminating the space. The camera pans around to show a number of musicians accompanying him all around the house, filling the downstairs to the balcony. The song builds into a crescendo, with everyone working together to bring a soft harmony to the space.

“We’re thrilled to be able to launch this new series with Niall Horan. When we were selecting our first artist for Extended Play, we knew we needed a unique talent that checked a long list of boxes, and Niall was the perfect fit: a deeply gifted songwriter and proven performer who was looking for new and exciting ways to connect with his fans,” says JP Evangelista, SVP, Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

