Nick Jonas Shares Deluxe Version Of Latest Album, ‘Sunday Best’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Just days after releasing his latest LP, Sunday Best, Nick Jonas has shared a new deluxe edition of the album. The original 11-track album has been updated with two new songs, “London Foolishly” and “While You’re Gone,” alongside a live version of “Gut Punch.”

Jonas originally wrote “London Foolishly” when he was just 17 years old and performed it live on Cambio. The song quickly became a standout for fans.

Upon releasing Sunday Best on February 6, Jonas unveiled the Anthony Mandler-directed music video for “Gut Punch.” Additionally, he performed a gig at New York’s Irving Plaza and had two sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Blue Note.

Sunday Best marks Jonas’ first solo album in nearly five years, the follow-up to 2021’s Spaceman. The LP, which Associated Press called, “Easy listening for those in need of a love song,” took inspiration from his childhood days singing in church choirs. Upon announcing the album, Jonas shared: “I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years. And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Nick Jonas - Gut Punch

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The album showcases a vulnerable side of Jonas, represented in his songwriting style to the album cover itself, which features the songwriter’s continuous glucose monitor, used for his Type 1 diabetes.“This album for me was all about transparency. I worked with some incredible co-writers who really helped me articulate some things that I’ve been thinking and feeling for a long time,” Jonas told TODAY.com in an interview. “The fact that the music is some of my most transparent and vulnerable that I’ve ever written, I wanted the album cover to symbolize, first of all, this idea of looking at yourself in the mirror.”

Jonas’ Sunday Best era began after a massive 2025 for the Jonas Brothers, the band he founded with siblings Joe and Kevin. The JoBros spent all year celebrating their 20th anniversary via the first ever JONASCON fan convention, the release of new album Greetings From Your Hometown, and a massive North American tour that had them playing some of the largest concert venues across the continent.

Browse Nick Jonas’ music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.