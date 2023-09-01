Nicki Minaj Gets Reflective On New Single ‘Last Time I Saw You’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Last Time I Saw You’ artwork: Courtesy of Republic Records

Nicki Minaj has shared her highly-anticipated new single, “Last Time I Saw You,” moving her sound from hard-hitting hip-hop to polished, emotional pop.

Over a glittering, melodic foundation, the rap queen utilizes her beautiful vocals to craft a reflective, yearning track.

“I wish I’da hugged you tighter the last time that I saw you,” she sings in the chorus. “I wish I didn’t waste precious time the night when I called you/I wish I remembered to say I’d do anything for you/Maybe I pushed you away ‘cause I thought that I’d bore you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minaj began teasing the new single during an Instagram Live in August and shared an official snippet of it earlier this week. Commenting on fan reaction following that livestream, the star revealed that her favorite part “of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds.”

Nicki Minaj - Last Time I Saw You (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

At present, the iconic rapper is readying her next album, which will be her first full-length release since her 2018 album Queen. The new record is set to arrive on October 20, but no further information has been confirmed at present, including tracklist, features, and album title.

In recent months, Minaj has reunited with Ice Spice for the pair’s second collaboration, “Barbie World.” The track featured on the soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and reimagined Aqua’s smash hit “Barbie Girl.”

Another collaboration could be on the way, with Drake teasing another team-up between himself and Minaj. During the Detroit stop on his It’s All A Blur tour, the Canadian rapper revealed the pair had been back in the studio.

“I’m gonna give away one thing for you tonight because I got a lot of love for Detroit,” he said while on stage. “So I’m gonna have to tell you that me and Nicki Minaj did our first song together in, like, a really long time. I got a lot of love for her.”

Buy or stream “Last Time I Saw You.”