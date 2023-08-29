ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Last Time I Saw You’ Snippet

Minaj recently revealed that her album is set to arrive on October 20.

Published on

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Nicki Minaj - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Nicki Minaj took to TikTok to share an exclusive snippet of her wildly anticipated new record “Last Time I Saw You.” Check out the video here.

Shop the best of Nicki Minaj’s discography on vinyl and more.

The track sounds like it might be more in the pop arena than previous Nicki releases, and the sounds are accompanied by a number of new photos from the artist.

On the track she sings, “Beggin me to stay and then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you say you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s OK.”

Nicki first teased the track on her Instagram Live earlier this month. Fans loved the track, and Minaj responded on X, saying, “Glad you like the lyrics. The irony is that my fave part of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds. can’t wait for you guys to hear the whole thing.”

Back in June, Minaj announced on her socials that her new album will arrive on October 20. No further information was shared, aside from emojis of a CD and a pink bow alongside the release date. The album will be her first since 2018’s Queen.

In May, Nicki shared the music video for her single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The Queen of Rap took to social media on Mother’s Day (May 14) to officially unveil the island-themed clip, which was filmed in the superstar rapper’s home island of Trinidad and Tobago.

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY,” Minaj wrote on Instagram upon its release.

In the video, Minaj dons a black swimsuit while performing the track’s lyrics on a deck overlooking  the ocean. Elsewhere, she lounges oceanside and struts around with Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey. Other footage shows Minaj wearing a fitting “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later removes to provide a better look at her bathing suit.

Listen to the best of Nicki Minaj on Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Shania-Twain-Any Mine Of Mine Press Shot John Derek
The Fashion Of Shania Twain: The Queen Of Country Pop
Gospel Music
A Change Is Gonna Come: How Gospel Gave Birth To Soul
Big Sean – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Clara Lionel Foundation
Big Sean, Chief Keef, And Ariana Grande: Currently Trending Songs
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top