Nicki Minaj Shares ‘Last Time I Saw You’ Snippet

Nicki Minaj - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Nicki Minaj took to TikTok to share an exclusive snippet of her wildly anticipated new record “Last Time I Saw You.” Check out the video here.

The track sounds like it might be more in the pop arena than previous Nicki releases, and the sounds are accompanied by a number of new photos from the artist.

On the track she sings, “Beggin me to stay and then you walk away/ There’s something that you wanted to say/ I was in a rush and you say you were crushed/ But I said I’d be back, it’s OK.”

Nicki first teased the track on her Instagram Live earlier this month. Fans loved the track, and Minaj responded on X, saying, “Glad you like the lyrics. The irony is that my fave part of the whole song is the very end… like the last 30 seconds. can’t wait for you guys to hear the whole thing.”

Back in June, Minaj announced on her socials that her new album will arrive on October 20. No further information was shared, aside from emojis of a CD and a pink bow alongside the release date. The album will be her first since 2018’s Queen.

In May, Nicki shared the music video for her single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” The Queen of Rap took to social media on Mother’s Day (May 14) to officially unveil the island-themed clip, which was filmed in the superstar rapper’s home island of Trinidad and Tobago.

“There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY,” Minaj wrote on Instagram upon its release.

In the video, Minaj dons a black swimsuit while performing the track’s lyrics on a deck overlooking the ocean. Elsewhere, she lounges oceanside and struts around with Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey. Other footage shows Minaj wearing a fitting “red ruby”-colored silk robe, which she later removes to provide a better look at her bathing suit.

