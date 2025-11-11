ADVERTISEMENT
Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

The band’s 1993 Modern Rock chart-topper has surpassed one billion plays on the streaming platform.

Published on

Cover: Courtesy of Geffen Records

“Heart-Shaped Box” was one of Nirvana’s biggest hits in their heyday, and decades later it continues to be one of the band’s most popular songs. The 1993 single just joined the Spotify Billions Club by surpassing one billion streams on the platform. It’s Nirvana’s third track to cross that threshold following “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are.”

Upon its release in 1993, “Heart-Shaped Box” was the lead single from Nirvana’s third album, In Utero. The album was the follow-up to the trio’s game-changing 1991 major-label debut Nevermind, which made Nirvana one of the most popular and influential musical acts in America and did more than any other album to spark an alternative rock explosion within the music industry.

Recorded at Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studios with recording engineer Steve Albini, In Utero found the Nirvana frontman and his bandmates leaning into their more aggressive and esoteric influences, seemingly at the expense of commercial appeal. But a large portion of the Nevermind audience flocked to In Utero anyway, with the album attaining Platinum status by year’s end and spinning off multiple hit singles. “Heart-Shaped Box” and its follow-up single “All Apologies” both became staples of MTV and alternative rock radio, and they both climbed to the top of Billboard’s Modern Rock chart.

Cobain gave multiple stories about the subject matter of “Heart-Shaped Box,” such as telling Nirvana biographer Michael Azerrad it was about children with terminal cancer. Such depressing subject matter, paired with gruesome riffs and merciless production, does not sound like the formula for a chart-topping hit. But as Stereogum put it in a retrospective years later, “That’s the magic of Nirvana. Whether or not they meant to do it, they took lots of heavy, heady ideas and presented them in ways that sounded great on the radio.”

Buy Nirvana’s In Utero on vinyl now.

