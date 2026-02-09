Norah Jones and Josh Homme Cover Sinatra Classic ‘Somethin’ Stupid’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Norah Jones and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age have shared a tender cover of Frank and Nancy Sinatra‘s “Somethin’ Stupid” for an upcoming podcast episode. On a new episode of Norah Jones Is Playing Along, the duo performed the cover of “Somethin’ Stupid,” written by C. Carson Parks and made famous by the father-daughter duet version. Homme’s appearance on the podcast will air February 10.

In the latest episode of Norah Jones is Playing Along, the two musical luminaries share insights and stories about their diverse careers and creative processes. Beyond the discussion, Jones and Homme step into the studio to perform a series of songs, including stripped-down renditions of several Queens of The Stone Age classics like “Kalopsia,” “Make It Wit Chu,” and the deep cut “This Lullaby.”

Norah Jones & Joshua Homme - Somethin' Stupid (Live)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

“Norah Jones is Playing Along” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and is available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard. Each episode offers an intimate look inside the minds of artists as Norah chats about life, music, and the moments that inspire them—all while sharing duo performances of her guests’ songs, fan-favorite tracks from her own catalog, covers, and even songs written on the spot. New episodes air weekly on Tuesdays.

Previous guests include John Legend, Sarah McLachlan, Margo Price, Sam Smith, Lucinda Williams, Robert Glasper, Questlove, Dave Grohl, Laufey, and many more.

In 2024, Jones released an album titled Visions, out on Blue Note Records and produced by Leon Michels of El Michels Affair. The album won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.

In 2025, Queens of the Stone Age released a concert film entitled Alive in the Catacombs. The film captures a performance recorded in July 2024 in the Paris Catacombs, and features the band performing stripped-down acoustic renditions of their songs alongside a three-piece string section.

Listen to Norah Jones and Josh Homme’s cover of “Something’ Stupid” here.