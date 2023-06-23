The Offspring Takes It Easy With New Podcast ‘Time To Relax’

The Offspring - Photo: Paul Bergen/Redferns

The Offspring has launched a brand new podcast, “Time To Relax With The Offspring.”

The podcast features guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman and singer Bryan “Dexter” Holland alongside their longtime friend Jason “Blackball” McLean. The open format video podcast brings friends into their studio to chat music, touring, life and everything in between.

“Time To Relax With The Offspring” will be available to watch on the band’s official YouTube channel. Audio downloads are available on Spotify, Apple Music, iHeart Radio and Audible.

Now available to enjoy the inaugural episode of the podcast features special guest Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise. Also in the episode, the thre musicians share some of their fondest memories together over the past 30 years in the music industry.

Noodles will be hopping on to answer any and all fan questions in the comment section of the video at 2 p.m. PST today in celebration of the release of this first episode.

In a statement, the guitarist said: “I’m looking forward to talking to friends about music, and sharing our life experiences in the punk rock scene. I’m also excited to share my expertise on whatever I just read on the internet. It’s a podcast!”

The launch of “Time To Relax” comes just as The Offspring launches a special limited-edition 15th-anniversary reissue package of their acclaimed seventh record, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, via Round Hill Records/UMe.

Returning for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition will feature a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, plus re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. There will also be a digital version of the record that will be released along with new animated artwork for streaming services.

