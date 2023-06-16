The Offspring’s ‘Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace’ Turns 15 With Vinyl Reissue

The Offpsring's 'Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace' - cover artwork courtesy of Round Hill/Universal Music Group

A special limited-edition 15th-anniversary reissue package of The Offspring’s acclaimed seventh record, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace, is out now via Round Hill Records/UMe. Returning for the first time on vinyl in many years, this special edition will feature a bonus 45 with two new live tracks recorded at Hellfest in 2022, plus re-imagined artwork on the cover, and art lithos for each song. There will also be a digital version of the record that will be released along with new animated artwork for streaming services.

On its original release, Rise and Fall, Rage And Grace cracked the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and went to No. 4 on Top Alternative Albums in the US, along with reaching the top 10 in Japan, Australia, Canada and France. “You’re Gonna Go Far Kid,” the band’s most streamed track with over 1.9 billion global streams across streaming services, is one of the record’s highlights. It remains one of the band’s most illustrious records, Kerrang! said the album is “an exquisite reminder of what a fabulous band they are” and North Americaa’s RIAA recently awarded it a Gold Certification.

“We are pumped to be putting out the 15th-anniversary special edition of Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace,” says The Offspring’s Dexter Holland. “We’ve worked with Round Hill to personally put together this re-release that has special art, a re-imagined album cover, and even a bonus 7” with a couple of live songs from our Hellfest performance in France last year. We have always been very proud of this record – it has one of our most well-known songs, “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid” on it – and we can’t wait to get this special edition out. Enjoy!”

The Offspring recently announced the US leg of their “Let The Bad Times Roll Tour,” featuring special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, making stops across the US in Irvine, Phoenix, Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, and more before wrapping up in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center on September 3. Check out the band’s official website for further information.

The Offspring has garnered a reputation for its unmistakable sound and hard-hitting social commentary. The multi-platinum band first achieved worldwide success in the 90’s with the release of their album Smash, which sold over 11 million copies. Since those heady early days, the band has continued to release hit after hit, popularizing alternative rock at a mainstream level.

Buy or stream Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace.