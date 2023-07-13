Old Crow Medicine Show Set To Play UK Headline Dates This Fall

Old Crow Medicine Show - Photo: Joshua Black Wilkins

Following their triumphant appearances at this year’s Country 2 Country Festival, Old Crow Medicine Show will return to the UK this fall for a string of headline shows, including a major show at London’s Eventim Apollo. Tickets for the shows are available now.

The band will release its new album Jubilee on August 25 via ATO Records. Arriving as the two-time Grammy award-winning band gears up to celebrate their 25th anniversary, Jubilee finds the group once again co-producing with Matt Ross-Spang (Drive-By Truckers, St. Paul & the Broken Bones) and recording at their own Hartland Studios. The album features appearances from legendary soul singer Mavis Staples and singer/songwriter Sierra Ferrell.

Debut single “Miles Away” is a sweetly reflective track co-written by bandleader Ketch Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle, with guest vocals from Old Crow Medicine Show co-founder Willie Watson. You can check it out below.

Old Crow Medicine Show - Miles Away (Official Video) (Feat. Willie Watson)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The band’s eighth studio album serves as somewhat of a companion piece to their critically acclaimed 2022 release Paint This Town, which hit #1 on the Americana Radio Albums Chart and debuted at the top of Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums Chart. The group appeared on NPR’s World Cafe and CBS Saturday Morning, and garnered acclaim from Associated Press, Consequence, SPIN, Rolling Stone and NPR Music, who raved, “If this is any indication of what Old Crow Medicine Show still has in store so many recordings in its career, we should count ourselves lucky.”

As Secor explains, Old Crow Medicine Show’s boundless passion for imbuing a timely vitality into traditional music has played a major part in the band’s longevity. He says “Being the type of songwriters and performers that we’ve always been, we tend toward the topical material and what’s going on right now—the issues currently faced by our species, our country, our beloved Southlands. So as long as these things keep happening in our world, and as long as banjos are around to be plucked and fiddles are there for us to drag a bow across, you can bet we’ll still be interested in making this kind of music. At this point, it’s just our second nature.”

Pre-order Jubilee.

Old Crow Medicine Show: 2023 UK dates:

Mon 30 October – Eventim Apollo, London

Wed 1 Nov – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Thu 2 Nov – Albert Hall, Manchester