Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Cardi B, And More Set To Present At 65th Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo - Photo: Amy Sussman/WireImage

The Recording Academy has announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Shania Twain, and more are set to present at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The diverse roster of presenters also include First Lady Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, and Dwayne Johnson. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, February 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Prior to the Telecast, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com. Additional performers will be announced in the coming days.

Last week, it was announced that the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be co-hosted by current Grammy nominee Randy Rainbow. Kicking off the ceremony, the opening number will feature a performance by Blind Boys of Alabama, La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, and additional surprise performers.

Other artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Arooj Aftab, Madison Cunningham, Samara Joy, Anoushka Shankar, and Carlos Vives. Presenting the first Grammy Awards of the day include current nominees Babyface, DOMi & JD BECK, Myles Frost, Arturo O’Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and five-time GRAMMY winner and former Recording Academy Board of Trustees Chair Jimmy Jam.

Yesterday, January 31, it was also announced that six-time Grammy winner Questlove of The Roots is co-curating the Hip-Hop 50 tribute performance for the 2023 Grammys.

The performance is part of the Paramount Global initiative to honor the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in partnership with Mass Appeal. The artist lineup will be announced in the coming days, but Questlove hinted in his announcement, it will see “some of the biggest names from the genre coming together to celebrate hip-hop history–its past, its present, its future.”

Visit the Recording Academy’s official website for more information.