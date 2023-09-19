OMD Announce UK, European Headline Tour For 2024
The tour is in support of the band’s new album ‘Bauhaus Staircase,’ out on October 27.
After the recent announcement of their forthcoming new studio album, Bauhaus Staircase, OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark) have also revealed details of their return to the stage, with the band taking to the road next year. Across January, February and March 2024, OMD will play 40 dates across the UK, Europe and Ireland, including their biggest ever London headline show at London’s O2 Arena on March 24, 2024.
“We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase,” says Andy McCluskey. “It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our set list – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”
Tickets for the band’s newly announced headlining tour go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 AM CET.
In addition, OMD will perform alongside New Order, Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, The B-52s, DEVO, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, and many more at 2023’s Darker Waves Festival, taking place Saturday, November 18 in Huntington Beach, CA.
OMD play the following UK and European dates in 2024:
Sat Nov 18 – Huntington Beach – Darker Waves Festival
Mon Jan 22 – Oslo – Rockerfeller
Wed Jan 24 – Stockholm – München Brewery
Thurs Jan 25 – Gothenburg – Tradgar’n
Sat Jan 27 – Copenhagen – Grey Hall
Mon Jan 29 – Jena – Sparkassen Arena
Tues Jan 30 – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle (2P)
Thurs Feb 1 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
Fri Feb 2 – Hamburg – Sporthalle
Sat Feb 3 – Chemnitz – Stadhalle
Tues Feb 6 – Gdansk – B90
Wed Feb 7 – Warsaw – Stodola
Thurs Feb 8 – Krakow – ICE
Sat Feb 10 – Prague – SaSaZu
Sun Feb 11 – Leipzig – Haus Auensee
Mon Feb 12 – Berlin – Tempodrom
Wed Feb 14 – Amsterdam – AFAS
Thurs Feb 15 – Brussels – Cirque Royal
Fri Feb 16 – Paris – La Cigale
Tue Feb 27 – Belfast – Ulster Hall
Wed Feb 28 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre
Fri Mar 1 – Manchester – O2 Apollo
Sun Mar 3 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena
Tue Mar 5 – Leeds – First Direct Arena
Wed Mar 6 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall
Fri Mar 8 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall
Sat Mar 9 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall
Sun Mar 10 – Sheffield – City Hall
Tue Mar 12 – Leicester – De Montfort Hall
Wed Mar 13 – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall
Fri Mar 15 – Wolverhampton – Civic Hall
Sat Mar 16 – Swansea – Swansea Arena
Sun Mar 17 – Southend-On-Sea – Cliffs Pavillion
Tue Mar 19 – Bristol – Beacon
Wed Mar 20 – Oxford – New Theatre
Fri Mar 22 – Portsmouth – Guildhall
Sat Mar 23 – Ipswich – Regent
Sun Mar 24 – London – The O2
Tue Mar 26 – Brighton – Dome
Wed Mar 27 – Eastbourne – Winter Gardens.
