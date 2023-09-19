OMD Announce UK, European Headline Tour For 2024

OMD - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

After the recent announcement of their forthcoming new studio album, Bauhaus Staircase, OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark) have also revealed details of their return to the stage, with the band taking to the road next year. Across January, February and March 2024, OMD will play 40 dates across the UK, Europe and Ireland, including their biggest ever London headline show at London’s O2 Arena on March 24, 2024.

“We are so excited to be able to tour again with a brand new album to showcase,” says Andy McCluskey. “It’s been six years since we learned new songs for live performances. The songs from Bauhaus Staircase will fit beautifully into our set list – we just have to choose which five to play, as we have to treat people to the hits as well!”

Tickets for the band’s newly announced headlining tour go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10 AM CET.

In addition, OMD will perform alongside New Order, Tears for Fears, Soft Cell, The B-52s, DEVO, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, and many more at 2023’s Darker Waves Festival, taking place Saturday, November 18 in Huntington Beach, CA.

OMD play the following UK and European dates in 2024:

Sat Nov 18 – Huntington Beach – Darker Waves Festival

Mon Jan 22 – Oslo – Rockerfeller

Wed Jan 24 – Stockholm – München Brewery

Thurs Jan 25 – Gothenburg – Tradgar’n

Sat Jan 27 – Copenhagen – Grey Hall

Mon Jan 29 – Jena – Sparkassen Arena

Tues Jan 30 – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle (2P)

Thurs Feb 1 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Fri Feb 2 – Hamburg – Sporthalle

Sat Feb 3 – Chemnitz – Stadhalle

Tues Feb 6 – Gdansk – B90

Wed Feb 7 – Warsaw – Stodola

Thurs Feb 8 – Krakow – ICE

Sat Feb 10 – Prague – SaSaZu

Sun Feb 11 – Leipzig – Haus Auensee

Mon Feb 12 – Berlin – Tempodrom

Wed Feb 14 – Amsterdam – AFAS

Thurs Feb 15 – Brussels – Cirque Royal

Fri Feb 16 – Paris – La Cigale

Tue Feb 27 – Belfast – Ulster Hall

Wed Feb 28 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre

Fri Mar 1 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

Sun Mar 3 – Liverpool – M&S Bank Arena

Tue Mar 5 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

Wed Mar 6 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall

Fri Mar 8 – Glasgow – Royal Concert Hall

Sat Mar 9 – Newcastle – O2 City Hall

Sun Mar 10 – Sheffield – City Hall

Tue Mar 12 – Leicester – De Montfort Hall

Wed Mar 13 – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

Fri Mar 15 – Wolverhampton – Civic Hall

Sat Mar 16 – Swansea – Swansea Arena

Sun Mar 17 – Southend-On-Sea – Cliffs Pavillion

Tue Mar 19 – Bristol – Beacon

Wed Mar 20 – Oxford – New Theatre

Fri Mar 22 – Portsmouth – Guildhall

Sat Mar 23 – Ipswich – Regent

Sun Mar 24 – London – The O2

Tue Mar 26 – Brighton – Dome

Wed Mar 27 – Eastbourne – Winter Gardens.

