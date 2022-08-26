Listen To Oscar Jerome And Oscar #Worldpeace’s Take On ‘(Why You So) Green With Envy’

Oscar Jerome and Oscar #Worldpeace - Photo: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Oscar Jerome and Oscar #Worldpeace have released their cover of Grant Green’s “(Why You So) Green With Envy,” taken from the forthcoming Blue Note Re:imagined II.

The project returns with a new 16-track compilation out September 30, featuring fresh takes on music from the illustrious Blue Note vaults recorded by a heavyweight line-up of the UK jazz, soul, and R&B scene’s most hotly-tipped rising stars.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Why You So] Green With Envy

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Blue Note Re:imagined II once again infuses the spirit of the new UK jazz generation into the legendary label’s iconic catalog, balancing the genre’s tradition with its future and reflecting the melting pot of talent and diversity within the current scene.

The track follows afro-jazz outfit Nubiyan Twist’s spin on Donald Byrd’s “Through The Noise (Chant 2).” “We liked the idea of taking a track that might not be an obvious choice and when approaching our arrangement of Donald Byrd’s ‘Chant,’” shared the group.

“We were thinking about the unusual marriage of heavy swing found in both jazz and UK garage and 2-step. This was a connection we hadn’t consciously made before but one that became an exciting backdrop for our influences that include broken-beat, afrobeat and bebop. The lyrics are influenced by the ‘reimagined’ concept itself and the idea that the music forms a way for great musicians of the past to speak to us, in the present day.”

That single was preceded by Theon Cross’ reimagining of Thelonious Monk’s “Epistrophy,” which first appeared on Monk’s 1948 Blue Note album Genius Of Modern Music, Vol. 1. The London tuba player is known as a core member of Sons of Kemet, and he’s collaborated with artists like Moses Boyd, Nubya Garcia, Jon Batiste, Emeli Sandé, Kano, Lafawndah, and Makaya McCraven. The label released a 7” on July 8 of Theon Cross’ “Epistrophy” paired with Ego Ella May’s reimagining of visionary drummer Chico Hamilton’s “The Morning Side Of Love,” which was the first single released from the album.

Pre-order Blue Note Re:Imagined II.