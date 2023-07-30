OTR Returns With New Album ‘Be Quiet, They’re Listening’

OTR - Photo: Callum Walker Hutchinson

OTR’s Be Quiet, They’re Listening—the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 debut album, Lost At Midnight—is out now via Astralwerks.

The songs—which feature collaborations with such artists as Bipolar Sunshine, Lizzy Land, JONES, Devault, and Kacy Hill—take listeners on a journey through a vibrant soundscape of varied tempos and moods that affirm the healing power of music.

“The album is a reflection of a time when I had to learn how to put my life back together,” says OTR. “I’m proud of how it turned out and hope people can find some comfort, inspiration and motivation while listening to it. ‘In The Summer’ to me feels like a combination of these feelings all wrapped up in one song, so I’m happy it’s debuting with the album as a whole.”

Completing a trilogy of videos directed by Kevin Clark (Finneas, Between Friends), the official video for “In The Summer” debuted on release day. Centering on the couple introduced in “Heat of the Sun” (with JONES) and “Apart Of Me” (Ft. Devault), the prismatic video takes viewers hurtling through shifts in time and perspective to examine singular, otherworldly moments in the couple’s relationship.

“Be Quiet, They’re Listening feels like a door into deeper mysteries of ourselves and the universe,” says director Kevin Clark. “A layered fractal of life and space where time can slow down.”

Finding himself at a creative impasse while crafting the shimmering “In The Summer,” OTR recalls, “I decided to fly back home to Cincinnati, where I went to school. I met up with some friends and brought my laptop, and without really thinking about it one evening, I just finished that entire track. It just seemed like a full circle.” OTR will support Be Quiet, They’re Listening with a fall North American tour.

