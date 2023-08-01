Paul McCartney Announces Australian Dates This Fall On ‘Got Back’ Tour

Paul McCartney - Photo: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

After hinting at new tour dates on social media, Paul McCartney has confirmed that his Got Back tour will visit Australia this October and November.

Shop the best of Paul McCartney’s discography on vinyl and more.

The itinerary begins with an arena show in Adelaide, a city of great historical relevance to Paul as it was where The Beatles attracted an estimated crowd of 350,000 to the streets of the city on their first visit in 1964. He and his band will then play stadium shows in Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, and the Gold Coast, with the Newcastle and the Gold Coast shows being his first concerts there. McCartney last played in Australia in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOT BACK TOUR 2023 - Australia

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I’ve got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years,” he says. “Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a party, so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia we are going to rock! I can’t wait to see you.”

The dates mark the continuation of the Got Back tour, which opened, post-Covid, in April 2022 with an extensive US leg, followed by his celebrated headliner at Glastonbury Festival in June. The tour continues to feature constantly upgraded state of the art audio and video technology, and his regular touring band of Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar). and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums).

Tickets go on general sale on August 11; for these and pre-sale details and links, go to McCartney’s official website, where you can also sign up for an exclusive pre-sale password.

The full dates are:

Wednesday 18 October – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

Saturday 21 October – Melbourne – Marvel Stadium

⁠Tuesday 24 October – Newcastle – McDonald Jones Stadium

⁠Friday 27 October – Sydney – Allianz Stadium

⁠Wednesday 1 November – Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium

⁠Saturday 4 November – Gold Coast – Heritage Bank Stadium

Buy Paul McCartney’s new photographic book Eyes of the Storm.