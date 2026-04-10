Peter Frampton Shares ‘Lions At The Gate’ With Tom Morello

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Peter Frampton has shared a new track, and he’s bringing Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello into the spotlight with him. The guitarist has officially released “Lions At The Gate,” which debuted yesterday on iHeartRadio Classic Rock stations around the country.

“‘Lions at the Gate’ is a powerful track with a powerful message, and Tom’s playing took it to another level,” says Frampton. The new song sees Frampton take aim at the ultra-powerful, challenging his listeners to “tear down the lions at the gate.” Frampton is joined on the track by his son Julian, who contributes vocals, and Morello, whose previous body of work is clearly aligned with the message Frampton shares here.

The new track is just one of many collaborations on Frampton’s upcoming album Carry The Light. On the track “Breaking the Mold,” Frampton enlists Sheryl Crow. Saxophonist Bill Evans joins the rocker on songs “Can You Take Me There” and “Tinderbox,” and H.E.R. brings her own admirable guitar skills to “Islamorada.” Graham Nash contributes his voice to “I’m Sorry Elle,” while “Buried Treasure” will include keys from Benmont Tench. Carry The Light officially arrives on May 15 on digital, CD, and 180-gram yellow vinyl.

Even with all the guest contributions, Carry The Light is still a deeply personal album from Frampton. “The Carry the Light album is the first new music from me in 16 years,” the musician shares. “It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever. I got to work with my son Julian—writing and producing together. A first of many for us I’m sure.” Though Carry The Light is the first album of new music from Frampton since 2010’s Thank You Mr. Churchill, the rocker never went anywhere. In 2021, he released Frampton Forgets The Words, which features instrumental covers of some of his best-loved tracks. After he was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024, the same year he completed a major world tour.

Buy Peter Frampton’s new album, Carry The Light, here.