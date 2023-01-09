Rema And Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ Lands At No.1 On Billboard Global Chart

Selena Gomez - Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” landed at the No.1 spot on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, jumping from No.8 and marking each act’s first leader on the list.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the U.S.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

Last month, Gomez announced that she is teaming up with former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams for a new music documentary.

Won’t Be Silent will be directed by Kristi Jacobson and will stream on Discovery+ upon release. The film will celebrate female musical artists who have had an impact on global issues.

“The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices,” Gomez said in a statement provided to Billboard.

Abrams added: “Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world. Won’t Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music.”

A release date for Won’t Be Silent is yet to be shared, but production is reported to have begun on the project on Wednesday, December 14.

