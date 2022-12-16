Selena Gomez To Team Up With Stacey Abrams For New Music Documentary

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Gomez will team up with former Georgia state representative Stacey Abrams for a new music documentary.

Won’t Be Silent will be directed by Kristi Jacobson and will stream on Discovery+ upon release. The film will celebrate female musical artists who have had an impact on global issues.

“The powerful women we will be highlighting are not only talented but have been on the frontline of pushing culture forward and holding a mirror up to political and social injustices,” Gomez said in a statement provided to Billboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abrams added: “Throughout history, women in music have used their art as activism by bringing attention to issues impacting our nation and world. Won’t Be Silent is a celebration of the artists who have contributed to bettering the world through their timeless music.”

A release date for Won’t Be Silent is yet to be shared, but production is reported to have begun on the project on Wednesday (December 14).

The documentary will follow Gomez’s own docuseries, My Mind & Me, which arrived in November. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” a synopsis for it read. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

To accompany the doc, the pop star shared a new song of the same name. The track was inspired by her own personal journals and depicted deeply emotional parts of her life.

Gomez’s last six years have included the release of her third studio album – 2020’s Rare – along with 2021 EP Revelación and collaborations with the likes of BLACKPINK, Coldplay, Julia Michaels, Charlie Puth, and more.

On-screen, she has been steadily building her acting repertoire, starring, and executive producing the series Only Murders in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also stars in her own cooking show, Selena + Chef, while film roles have included Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die, and voicing Mavis Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania film series.

Buy or stream “My Mind & Me.”