Reneé Rapp Gets Raw On Emotional Debut Album ‘Snow Angel’

Reneé Rapp has shared her highly-anticipated debut album, Snow Angel, showcasing her innate ability to manifest the rawest emotions in song.

The 12-track record arrives via Interscope Records and captures a variety of soulful ballads and undeniable pop hits among its tracklist.

Falling in the latter category is “Pretty Girls,” a punchy, upbeat record that draws fans in with its spine-tingling beat and impactful hooks. It comes accompanied by a music video that was directed by Cara Delevingne and which serves as a cinematically stunning representation of both the nostalgic thrill and anxious uncertainty of falling in love. Rapp stars in the video alongside the video’s love interest, model Scarlett Leithold.

Reneé Rapp - Pretty Girls (Official Music Video)

“I’ll make it through the winter if it kills me, I can make it faster if I hurry,” Rapp promises on the album’s title track. “An angel in the snow until I’m worthy, but if it kills me, I tried.” Later, in the towering ballad “The Wedding Song,” she pays tribute to someone who shook up her life: “You were my one who set my world on fire. I know there’s heaven but we must be higher.”

“23,” meanwhile, takes the form of a typically unfiltered tearjerker that beautifully captures the rising star’s unbridled talent.

Rolling Stone praised the album as “a sign that big-ticket pop has entered its post-SOUR phase with gusto. “The emotions are big and the pyrotechnics are shrewdly deployed, and Rapp’s searing soprano is up for the task of matching their intensity—even when she’s unsure of herself, as she is on the reflective album closer ’23,’ a delicately arranged overview of the anxieties she’s experiencing during her ‘Jordan year,’” the review reads.

“Snow Angel allows Rapp to channel her larger-than-life emotions into twisty pop songs that take big swings while being keenly aware of the human at their core.”

The Line Of Best Fit, meanwhile, assessed: “Snow Angel is exuberant, hilarious, and not afraid to go there. Rapp has big feelings, and she’ll let you know about it. It’s an oddly assured debut, tender and strong at the same time – and its greatest strength is that Rapp is as good of a songwriter as a performer of her own emotions.”

Next month, Rapp will hit the road for her Snow Hard Feelings tour. It will begin in North America at Houston’s Bayou Music Center on September 15 before venturing to Europe and the UK in February and March 2024. For more details and tickets, visit Rapp’s official website.

Snow Angel tracklist:

1. Talk Too Much

2. I Hate Boston

3. Poison Poison

4. Gemini Moon

5. Snow Angel

6. So What Now

7. The Wedding Song

8. Pretty Girls

9. Tummy Hurts

10. I Wish

11. Willow

12. 23