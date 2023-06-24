Rising Singer Lyn Lapid Drops New EP ‘To Love In The 21st Century’

Lyn Lapid - Photo: Carolyn Knapp

“’To love in the 21st century’ is for the touch-deprived hopeless romantic delulus,” rising singer-songwriter Lyn Lapid tweeted days before her latest EP dropped. Now, to love in the 21st century is out, and the 10-track project tells the story of a relationship from beginning to end.

A press release shares that Lyn was inspired by Gen Z rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and The Summer I Turned Pretty, and songs like “poster boy,” “ok with it,” and the latest single, “the alternative,” sound like they would fit right in on those movie soundtracks.

Describing the project, Lyn says, “My EP, ‘to love in the 21st century,’ follows one story about a girl who meets a boy, who she talks to for 147 days, falling in love with the idea of being with him, only until he shatters her overly romanticized perception of love and relationships. I love when projects are cohesive and revolve around a story, and I knew I wanted this next project to revolve around a true story. I watched the events that I describe in the tracks of the EP happen in real time to someone very close to me, and I feel like writing about this one story allowed me to epitomize what it’s like to be young and to experience romantic love in this day and age.”

She continues, “There’s something so discernible about my generation being so uneasy about commitment that words like ‘situationships,’ ‘talking stages,’ and ‘no-label-relationships’ perfectly describe what it’s like to literally love in the 21st century. My EP not only follows a story about a girl who is ruined by a boy she never actually dates, but it’s also my commentary on situationships, over romanticizing the idea of love, commitment issues, and trying to be alright with being alone. This EP is for the hopeless romantics that despise how it’s like to love in the 21st century.”

Lyn is currently finishing up the ‘to love in the 21st century’ tour, with four remaining shows in Seattle, Portland, San Fransisco, and Los Angeles.

