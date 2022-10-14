Robbie Williams’ ‘Life Thru A Lens’ Set For Deluxe 25th Anniversary Edition

Robbie Williams 'Life Thru A Lens' artwork - Courtesy: UMG

A deluxe edition of Robbie Williams’ multi-million-selling debut solo album, Life Thru A Lens, is to be released on December 2 by UMe/Island Records, to mark its 25th anniversary.

The deluxe edition will be available as a 4CD boxed set, on vinyl, and as a digital download. The special expanded 4 CD edition features the original chart-topping and hit-packed record, which included “Angels,” “Let Me Entertain You,” “Old Before I Die,” “Lazy Days,” and “South Of The Border,” alongside bonus tracks and B-sides.

The new set will also feature previously unreleased demos, rehearsal recordings, and rare remixes. It also presents the first audio release of Williams’ complete concert at London’s Forum in June 1998. It was released in November that year as Live In Your Living Room on VHS video and VCD, but has never been reissued until now.

The first disc in the set is Life Thru A Lens: The Original Album, and the second Life On The Flipside; B-Sides and Bonus Tracks. These include his cover of XTC’s “Making Plans For Nigel,” the original flipside of the “Old Before I Die” CD Single 2 in April 1997, and his “Medley Of Songs From The Motion Picture Soundtrack The Full Monty,” from the first CD single of “Let Me Entertain You” in March 1998.

The third disc is Work In Progress: The Making of Life Thru A Lens, featuring various demos and rehearsal recordings, and the fourth is titled Life On The Stage, containing the Forum show, which features all the hits from the album and others, and closes with a version of Take That’s “Back For Good.”

The album was first released in September 1997, spending its first two weeks on the UK chart at No.1, and no fewer than 92 weeks in the Top 40, and 147 in the Top 100. Its UK sales now total 2.1 million copies.

Twenty-five years on, Williams recently landed his 14th UK No.1 album with XXV, making him the solo artist with the most chart-topping albums in his home country. Only The Beatles now have more, with 15, but including Robbie’s work with Take That, he has 19 bestsellers.

