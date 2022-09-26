Robbie Williams Announces ‘XXV’ European Tour
The run kicks off January 20 in Bologna, Italy.
Robbie Williams has announced details of the European leg of his “XXV” tour, which has been organized to celebrates 25 years of his solo career.
Williams already confirmed dates for the UK and Ireland run of dates, which will kick off in October. Williams will head inland in January, starting the tour in Bologna, Italy, on January 20. He will then travel to Switzerland, Belgium, and more, before wrapping things up in March. He hits the road one more time in June for a date in Oslo.
Last year, it was announced that the forthcoming Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, will begin filming in Melbourne, Australia in early 2022 and will be directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman).
Williams is one of the U.K.’s most prominent entertainers and one of the best-selling artists of all time. He first found fame with the group Take That, from 1989 to 1995, and then began a wildly successful solo career. The film “will offer an introspective look into the experiences that shaped Williams, both on and off stage.”
Williams is expected to appear as himself, with some of his songs “re-interpreted and recontextualized in the film.” Variety reported that Better Man will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by leading film distributor, Roadshow Films. International sales are handled by U.K.-based Rocket Science, which previously handled Schumacher and The Trial of The Chicago 7.
Robbie Williams Tour Dates:
January 2023
20 – Bologna, Italy, Unipol Arena
23 – Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
26 – Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis
28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
February 2023
1 – Hamburg, Germany, Barclays Arena
5 – Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
15 – Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle
20 – Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
26 – Herning, Denmark, Jyske Bank Boxen
27 – Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
March 2023
1 – Stockholm, Sweden, Avicii Arena
5 – Tampere, Finland, Nokia Arena
9 – Riga, Latvia, Arena
10 – Kaunas, Lithuania, Zalgirio Arena
12 – Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena
14 – Budapest, Hungary, Arena
17 – Vienna, Austria, Stadthalle
20 – Paris, France, AccorHotels Arena
27 – Lisbon, Portugal, Altice Arena
June 2023
24 – Oslo, Norway, Telenor Arena