Talkin’ ’Bout My Germination: Roger Daltrey And Pete Townshend Plant Tree At Sandringham

The Who perform at Royal Sandringham Estate on August 28, 2023. Photo: Courtesy of Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend marked the occasion of The Who’s performance last night (28) on the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk by planting a tree in the Royal Gardens, in support of Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative.

The August Bank Holiday weekend marked the first time that the private country retreat of Their Majesties The King and Queen has been opened up for use as a concert venue. Van Morrison (with guests Squeeze and Del Amitri) and Robbie Williams also did shows, for an estimated total audience of 75,000. The Who show also featured special guests Richard Ashcroft and the Lightning Seeds.

Sandringham has been the private home to generations of monarchs since 1862, and stands in an area of outstanding natural beauty in 20,000 acres. Heritage Live holds the exclusive contract for staging concerts within its grounds. As its website explains, Sandringham House and Gardens hosted the UK’s first televised Christmas Day speech in 1957, recorded by Queen Elizabeth II.

The tree-planting endorses Heritage Live’s endeavors to establish a more sustainable way of producing large outdoor events and reduce the impact on the environment. The organization plans to discourage single-use plastic and to engage the communities that are local to the venues it works with, which also include historic landmarks and stately homes.

Daltrey said: “I was very pleased to be asked by Heritage Live to plant this tree at Sandringham. I am thrilled that the Laurel Oak has been planted adjacent to the oldest tree in Sandringham Gardens, a 700 year old Veteran Oak.” Added Townshend: “Planting this tree is a great way of acknowledging Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative. I hope this Tilia ‘Winter Orange’ has a happy life in Sandringham Gardens.”

Other recent Heritage Live shows included concerts by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Tom Jones, Soft Cell, Sugababes, and others at Audley End in Essex, and by Ashcroft, Hozier, and more at Englefield Estate in Berkshire.

