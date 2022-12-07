Rolling Loud Recruits Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rotterdam Festival

Kendrick Lamar - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Rolling Loud is set to bring Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar, two of the biggest stars in hip-hop today, to headline Rolling Loud festivals in Europe.

Kendrick and Travis will both headline the newly-announced Rolling Loud Rotterdam, presented by Woo Hah!, in Summer 2023. The follow-up to last year’s inaugural Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest, Rolling Loud Rotterdamn will take place at Rotterdam Ahoy, located in the heart of The Netherlands’ second largest city and one of Europe’s largest seaports, making it a hotbed for culture and the perfect home for a Rolling Loud lineup featuring artists from around the world. With many more A-List acts to be announced soon, Rolling Loud Rotterdam is set for June 30-July 1, 2023. Presale tickets are available now.

Rolling Loud is expanding across the globe, including the inaugural Rolling Loud Thailand in April, but it’s still bringing the heat for multiple festivals in the U.S. In March, Rolling Loud returns with Rolling Loud California 2023 on March 3-5, 2023, headlined by Travis Scott, Future, and Playboi Carti, and later in the year, the fest returns with its flagship event, the eighth annual Rolling Loud Miami on July 21-23, 2023.

At the end of last month, Lauren Laverne revealed the Top 10 6 Music Albums of the Year on the BBC 6 Music Breakfast Show, with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar taking the Number 1 spot.

6 Music – the UK’s biggest digital radio station, with a reach of 2.47 million listeners (Rajar Q3, 2022) – announces its Top 10 Albums of the Year each November. The albums are voted for by the station’s presenters and each year the list features a broad spectrum of artists, reflecting the range of music championed by the station.

Mary Anne Hobbs, one of the many presenters who voted for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers says: “I think it’s fair to say, it’s rare that one artist can unite the whole of the 6 Music family, with our vast diversity of tastes and preferences. But Kendrick is peerless, and with Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, he’s done it.”

Visit Rolling Loud’s official website for more information.