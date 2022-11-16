Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future Lead Rolling Loud California 2023 Line-Up

Playboi Carti – Photo: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Future will headline Rolling Loud California 2023 alongside special guest Lil Wayne, it has been announced.

The festival will take place between March 3-5, 2023, at Hollywood Park Grounds, adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. It marks the first time since 2019 that Rolling Loud will have been held in Los Angeles – the planned 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic, while 2021’s edition took place in San Bernadino.

Elsewhere on the line-up, Kodak Black, Saweetie, Fivio Foreign, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Don Toliver, Chief Keef, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Moneybagg Yo, and many more will also appear. Tickets will go on sale at 10am PT on Friday (November 18) and will be available to purchase here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playboi Carti and Future were among the headliners at Rolling Loud New York in September, where they were joined at the top of the bill by Nicki Minaj and A$AP Rocky. That event took place at Queens’ Citi Field venue and continued a banner year for the world’s largest rap festival.

Carti’s critically-acclaimed sophomore album, WHOLE LOTTA RED, became RIAA certified Gold just under a year ago, amassing over 500,000 units in sales. The record gave the rapper his first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of WHOLE LOTTA RED. The album, released on Christmas Day 2020, sold 100,000 units and received 160 Million global streams within its first week.

In addition, WHOLE LOTTA RED trended at No.1 upon its release on Twitter, and tracks from the album held three out of the top ten trending spots on YouTube, including No.1 upon release.

Lil Wayne, meanwhile, teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly earlier this year on a new track from the rapper-turned-pop-punk star’s album, mainstream sellout. “ay!” was accompanied by a music video, which found MGK and his backing crew cycling through a parade amount of costume changes that complimented his natural flair and rockstar lifestyle.

View the full line-up on the official Rolling Loud website.