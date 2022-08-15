Rolling Loud Adds Playboi Carti To New York 2022 Lineup

Playboi Carti - Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Recruiting one of the most exciting performers in rap to the Big Apple, Rolling Loud has announced that Playboi Carti will join the already-stacked lineup of Rolling Loud New York 2022.

The superstar rapper joins headliners Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future on the lineup for New York edition of rap’s biggest festival. The third-ever Rolling Loud to touch down in hip-hop’s birthplace, Rolling Loud New York returns to Citi Field in Queens on September 23-25. GA and VIP tickets are available for sale now.

Beyond the headliners lies an all-star lineup of notable names. Fans at Rolling Loud New York can see established superstars like Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Moneybagg Yo, NYC favorites like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca and Fivio Foreign, leading ladies like BIA, Bktherula, DreamDoll, Kali, Lakeyah, and more, respected veterans like Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe, and a host of rising rappers from NY and beyond.

Nicki Minaj headlines Rolling Loud for the first time, making her first appearance since she came out during Future’s headlining set in Miami 2018. A$AP Rocky returns for his third straight Rolling Loud New York, after headlining the initial RL NY in 2019 and coming out as a special guest during 50 Cent’s set in 2021. Finally, Future returns to headline another Rolling Loud event–he closed out a memorable Rolling Loud California in 2021, and will headline Rolling Loud Miami and Rolling Loud Toronto before embarking for the Big Apple.

Rolling Loud New York continues a banner year for the world’s largest rap festival, highlighted by July’s Rolling Loud Miami, which brought headliners Kid Cudi, Future, and Kendrick Lamar, plus hundreds of rap’s biggest names to Hard Rock Stadium.

Beyond Miami, this has been a year of international expansion for Rolling Loud. In September, Rolling Loud hosts the first-ever Rolling Loud Toronto, featuring an international array of A-listers including headliners Future, WizKid, and Dave. Rolling Loud hosted its first two European festivals this summer, with Rolling Loud Portugal and Rolling Loud x WOO HAH! Fest in the Netherlands, and plans to expand to Thailand next year.

Visit Rolling Loud’s official website for more information.