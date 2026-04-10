Royel Otis Return With ‘Sweet Hallelujah’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Royel Otis have released their new single “Sweet Hallelujah” ahead of their debut performances at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The Australian duo’s first new release since their 2025 album hickey, the track premiered as BBC Radio 1’s Hottest Record in the World and arrives as Royel Otis prepare to take the stage at Coachella on April 11 and April 18 before heading out on more live dates in Europe, the U.K., and North America.

Produced by Shawn Everett, “Sweet Hallelujah” finds Royel Otis expanding their sound while holding onto the melodic pull that has helped define their rise. In a statement shared with the release, the band described the song as “a love letter of goodbye to someone you want to know that no matter what happens things won’t change the way you feel about them.” The single follows a strong run of momentum for the pair, who recently appeared on Vevo DSCVR’s Artists to Watch list and also landed at No. 5 on BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2026 list.

Royel Otis - Sweet Hallelujah (Official Music Video)

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That momentum carries directly into a major festival season. Royel Otis are set for their first Coachella appearances on the Mojave stage, following recent performances at the Argentina, Chile, and Brazil editions of Lollapalooza. After Coachella, the duo will continue touring across Europe and the U.K., with a mix of headlining dates, festival stops, and select arena shows supporting Foo Fighters.

Recent months have also brought more attention to Royel Otis’ wider catalog. Their 2025 album hickey earned an ARIA Award nomination for Best Rock Album, while its lead single “moody” spent seven weeks atop Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart. The album’s single “who’s your boyfriend” also appeared on the soundtrack for Scream 7, adding to a stretch that has kept the duo firmly in the spotlight as they move into their next chapter.

Listen to the Royel Otis song “Sweet Hallelujah” now.