Rush Icon Geddy Lee Announces Spoken Word Tour

Rush bassist and singer Geddy Lee has announced a tour of spoken word live dates for the UK throughout December.

Lee will release his memoir My Effin’ Life through Harper Collins on November 14 and his run of Geddy Lee In Conversation live dates will feature Lee reading passages from the new book. Then, he will share thoughts and stories taken from his experience with a guest interviewer. Additionally, fans will then have the chance to participate in a special Q&A, with Geddy Lee answering their questions directly. The book is available to pre-order here.

“Writing this book has meant spending so much time living in the past,” Lee says. “I’ve never lived my life looking anywhere but forward, which is why I resisted doing this kind of thing for so long. Being in a band all those years was reassuring because it was an ongoing thing. It felt like it was forever.

“There was always unfinished business: the next record, the next set design, the next tour. It’s been the theme of my life. But you need a lot more determination to proceed in the world of music without the comfort of your bandmates, and I can only hope that finishing this book will release me to return to what I do and love best.”

Each UK ticket purchased will include a copy of My Effin’ Life from the tour’s partners, Waterstones. Pre-sale tickets for Barbican members go on sale on September 27 at 10am, venue pre-sales go on sale at 10am on September 28, and tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 29 at 10am.

Visit Geddy Lee’s official website for ticket information.

Geddy Lee Spoken Word Tour Live Dates:

Dec 10: Wolverhampton The Civic At The Halls

Dec 13: Sheffield City Hall

Dec 14: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Dec 17: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 18: London Barbican