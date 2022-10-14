Ryan Reynolds & The Spirited Ensemble Get Festive On ‘Bringin’ Back Christmas’

Spirited artwork – Photo: Courtesy of Republic Records

Ryan Reynolds & The Spirited Ensemble are getting the world in the festive spirit with their new song “Bringin’ Back Christmas.”

The track will feature on the soundtrack for Spirited, the upcoming highly-anticipated Apple Original Film from director Sean Anders. Both the movie and the soundtrack will be released on November 18, with the film premiering globally on Apple TV+ and the OST released by Republic Records.

In the jaunty “Bringin’ Back Christmas,” Reynolds assesses society’s materialistic ways and their effect on the holiday season. “People are one – lazy / We only care about ourselves,” he sings. “Your competition knows this so their crap flies off the shelves.”

Spirited — “Bringin’ Back Christmas” Lyric Video I Apple TV+

Watch this video on YouTube

Spirited follows the Ghost of Christmas Present (played by Will Ferrell) as he goes about his annual job of selecting one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picks the wrong Scrooge – Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) – who turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present, and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

As well as Reynolds, the Spirited soundtrack will feature performances from his fellow cast members, including Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell.

Buy or stream “Bringin’ Back Christmas.”

Spirited tracklist:

1. Will Ferrell, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani & The Spirited Ensemble – That Christmas Mornin’ Feeling

2. Will Ferrell – Present’s Lament

3. Ryan Reynolds & The Spirited Ensemble – Bringin’ Back Christmas

4. Octavia Spencer – The View From Here

5. Patrick Page & Ryan Reynolds – The Story Of Your Life (Marley’s Haunt)

6. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell & The Spirited Ensemble – Good Afternoon

7. Ryan Reynods & Will Ferrell – The Story Of Your Life (Clint’s Pitch)

8. Will Ferrell & The Spirited Ensemble – Unredeemable

9. Octavia Spencer & Will Ferrell – The View From Here (Riverwalk)

10. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Patrick Page & Sunita Mani – Do A Little Good

11. Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Andrea Anders, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock & The Spirited Ensemble – That Christmas Mornin’ Feeling (Curtain Call)

12. Will Ferrell, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page & The Spirited Ensemble – Ripple (Cut Song)