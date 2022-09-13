Sam Fender Cancels Remaining US Tour Dates

Sam Fender - Photo: Harry Herd/Redferns

Sam Fender has canceled his upcoming U.S. tour dates citing mental health concerns. He did clarify, though, that his Australia shows in November and everything scheduled for 2023 are set to go on as planned.

“It seems completely hypocritical of me to advocate discussion on mental health and write songs about it if I don’t take the time to look after my own mental health,” Fender posted on Twitter. “I’ve neglected myself for over a year now and haven’t dealt with things that have deeply affected me. It’s impossible to do this work on myself while on the road, and it’s exhausting feigning happiness and wellness for the sake of business. My friends and colleagues have been worried about me for a while and it’s not going to get better unless I take the time to do so.

“I am eternally overwhelmed by the love and support of our fans and I hate to let you down, but the state of my wellbeing is starting to affect everything I do, including my performances… I refuse to go out there and not give it my all EVERY time, as you all deserve nothing less,” Fender added. “As a result, I’m sadly going to have to take some time off the road. We are cancelling our 3 remaining headline shows in the U.S. and pulling out of the shows with Florence and the Machine, as well as Life is Beautiful Festival.

“I’m also especially sorry to everyone who’s been waiting for news on the rescheduled U.K. record store dates but the decision has been taken to cancel these shows (hopefully we can work something out for those ticket holders, you’ll hear from us soon) so I can come back stronger. Super excited for Australia in late November and everything to come in 2023 – St James’ Park man, fucking unbelievable.

“I can’t express how grateful we are to have such an awesome fan base. I’ve met a fair few of you over the years and those encounters have genuinely restored my faith in humanity, you’re all sound as fuck. Me and the boys are burnt out and we need this time. Thank you for always sticking by us,” Fender wrote.

In other news, Fender recently announced details of his Live From Finsbury Park album. Recorded at the artist’s sell-out gig in London’s Finsbury Park back in July, the live album release will include a standalone double colored vinyl which is set to arrive on December 9.

The live album and St. James’ Park gig follow months of big achievements for Fender. In March, his second album Seventeen Going Under earned him the title of Best Album In The World at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, while it is also in the running for the 2022 Mercury Prize later this month.

Pre-order Live From Finsbury Park.