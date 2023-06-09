Sam Fender Shares Mysterious QR Codes Ahead Of Newcastle Shows

Sam Fender - Photo: Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

Sam Fender has revealed billboards around Newcastle that lead to a website called “The Sam Fender Social Club.” Fans are speculating that it may mean a new album is arriving sooner rather than later.

The announcement comes ahead of the singer-songwriter’s wildly anticipated shows, which will find over 100,000 fans attending Newcastle’s St James’ Park stadium this weekend.

The first show of the two-night residency will take place tonight (June 9), and will see support from Hector Gannet, Holly Humberstone, and Inhaler. The second show will be held tomorrow (June 10), and will feature support from Holly Humberstone, Wunderhorse and Ernie.

Regarding the shows, Fender says, “It’s a childhood dream come true, and we’re actually gonna play it on June 9. This is literally gonna be the biggest show we’ve ever done – our first stadium show, which is so weird to say,” sam exclaimed about the Newcastle gig. “I can’t wait, it’s gonna be absolutely lush and I hope to see yas all there.”

Last year, Fender shared release Live from Finsbury Park as a standalone double colored vinyl via Geffen Records. The LP captures Sam’s scintillating sell-out performance in front of 45,000 fans from the summer of 2022 in London. That same day he also dropped a double-CD entitled Seventeen Going Under (Live Deluxe) which include B-sides and the Live from Finsbury Park LP.

Alongside the live record, two new tracks are featured on the deluxe edition, including “Wild Grey Ocean.” Recorded during the original album sessions, it was held back for this future release. A second unheard track, “Little Bull of Blithe,” is also included on the CD.

Seventeen Going Under was originally released on October 8, 2021. It debuted at No.1 in the UK on a wave of critical acclaim, and set up a tremendous twelve months for one of Britain’s best songwriters, winning Sam a second BRIT Award for Best Rock/Alternative Act, two NME Awards, a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting, and Sam’s first Mercury Prize nomination.

Join the Sam Fender Social Club for more information.