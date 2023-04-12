Watch Samara Joy Audition For ‘The Princess And The Frog’

Samara Joy - Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

With Disney getting ready to cast The Princess and the Frog, a number of singers like Ari Lennox and Coco Jones posted videos on their social media pages singing the film’s popular song “Almost There,” to audition for the part. Now, Samara Joy has joined them in the hopes of becoming the new Tiana with a stunning jazz rendition of the track. Watch her audition here.

Last month, the Bronx native, who recently took home awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at her first-ever Grammys, shared a piano-vocal duo version of “Guess Who I Saw Today.” The stripped-down rendition of the tune, which she performed with a full band on her latest studio album Linger Awhile, features four-time Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton.

Since Samara’s Grammy wins in February, Linger Awhile has been rapidly climbing the charts, hitting No.1 on Amazon Best Sellers, Billboard Jazz, Pandora Trendsetters, iTunes, and Amazon’s digital-music and CD-sales, and more.

