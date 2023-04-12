ADVERTISEMENT
SIGN UP

Watch Samara Joy Audition For ‘The Princess And The Frog’

Other artists who hopped on the trend include Ari Lennox and Coco Jones.

Published on

Samara Joy - Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art
Samara Joy - Photo: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Museum of Modern Art

With Disney getting ready to cast The Princess and the Frog, a number of singers like Ari Lennox and Coco Jones posted videos on their social media pages singing the film’s popular song “Almost There,” to audition for the part. Now, Samara Joy has joined them in the hopes of becoming the new Tiana with a stunning jazz rendition of the track. Watch her audition here.

Last month, the Bronx native, who recently took home awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at her first-ever Grammys, shared a piano-vocal duo version of “Guess Who I Saw Today.” The stripped-down rendition of the tune, which she performed with a full band on her latest studio album Linger Awhile, features four-time Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton.

Since Samara’s Grammy wins in February, Linger Awhile has been rapidly climbing the charts, hitting No.1 on Amazon Best Sellers, Billboard Jazz, Pandora Trendsetters, iTunes, and Amazon’s digital-music and CD-sales, and more.

She’s garnered nearly two billion views on TikTok, and her tour dates all over the world are selling out, including highly-anticipated headline shows at NYC’s Village Vanguard in April. Simultaneously, outlets like Vulture are declaring “jazz is back, baby” and notable artists like Sam Smith are calling her, “my favorite female voice right now.”

Jimmy Fallon said, “unbelievable… she is my jam!,” before Samara’s recent performance of “Guess Who I Saw Today” on The Tonight Show, which marked the young vocalist’s late night TV debut. Other recent TV appearances include the TODAY ShowMSNBCKelly ClarksonJennifer Hudson, and Drew Barrymore.

Linger Awhile, out now on Verve, was recorded by Chris Allen and produced by Matt Pierson and features exemplary musicianship by Pasquale Grasso (guitar), Ben Paterson (piano), David Wong (double bass), and Kenny Washington (drums). The collection finds Samara Joy reinvigorating beloved songs and standards for a fresh audience with her timeless, irresistible sound.

Buy or stream “Guess Who I Saw Today (Duo Version).”

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Beastie Boys – Photo: Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Beastie Boys, Kygo, And Jhené Aiko: Currently Trending Songs
uDiscover Music image background
Bobbie Gentry Fancy album cover 820
‘Fancy’: Behind Bobbie Gentry’s Women’s Lib Statement
Best Blue Note album covers featured image web optimised 1000
Best Blue Note Album Covers: 20 Groundbreaking Artworks
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top