Sebastian Yatra, Rosalía, And More Win Latin Grammys; Karol G Delivers Stunning Performance

Karol G - Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was a milestone evening for The Latin Recording Academy as the organization celebrated 15 years of The Biggest Night in Latin Music. Winners at the ceremony included Sebastian Yatra, Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and more.

It also proved to be a milestone evening for Spanish singer/songwriter Enrique Iglesias, Cuban singer/songwriter Descemer Bueno, and Cuban reggaeton group Gente De Zona, who each earned three statues at the ceremony. The artists’ smash collaboration “Bailando” netted them each Latin Grammys for Best Urban Performance, Best Urban Song, and Song Of The Year. The trio performed the song live via satellite to conclude the telecast.

Sebastian Yatra earned his first two Grammys for “Best Pop Song” for his smash single “Tacones Rojos” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for his multi-platinum album Dharma.

The multi-platinum Colombian-American artist brought the crowd to their feet performing the bilingual version of “Tacones Rojos” with John Legend for the first time together.

Karol G delivered a stunning medley that mesmerized the audience. The global superstar, once again, reaffirmed her position as one of the most important female representatives of the new generation.

The musical presentation highlighted the high-production value, on and off stage, and the artist’s vocal prowess. As a result, Karol G took fans on a journey beginning with “Gatúbela’s” sexy 2000s vibe to the tropical rhythms, afro-beats and reggaeton melodies of “Provenza,” and concluded in the majestic desert of “Cairo,” creating a spectacle worthy of The Biggest Night in Latin Music.

In other Latin Grammy news, Cuban singer-songwriter Angela Alvarez, 95, won best new artist, inspiring fans around the world with her message that it’s never too late to quit on your dreams “with faith and love.”

She tied for the honor with 25-year-old Mexican singer Silvana Estrada, who accepted her award by saying, “This year the majority of artists for best new artist were mainly women…This prize was already ours.”

Visit the Latin Grammys’ official website for more information.