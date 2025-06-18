Seth MacFarlane Shares Behind-The-Scenes Documentary For ‘Lush Life’

Cover: Courtesy of Verve Records

Following the release of his brand new album Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements, 5x Grammy-nominated vocalist and Academy Award-nominated writer, actor, director, and producer Seth MacFarlane has shared a mini-documentary with a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the project.

In the 13-minute clip, MacFarlane speaks about the album as footage from the orchestral sessions are interspersed with classic images and videos from throughout Sinatra’s career.

Seth MacFarlane – The Making of Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Upon release, Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements debuted at No.1 on the iTunes Jazz Chart, and has received critical acclaim from the likes of NPR Morning Edition, Variety, Billboard, Esquire, American Songwriter, Grammy.com, and many more. The 12-track album features never-before-heard arrangements originally created for Frank Sinatra by his legendary collaborators Nelson Riddle, Billy May, and Don Costa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next month, MacFarlane and his orchestra will perform some of the arrangements from Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements during a weekend of shows at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on Thursday, July 3, Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5. Tickets are on sale now. He’ll also bring this album to the stage in Los Angeles with a live performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 17, 2026.

Written for some of Sinatra’s most classic and celebrated albums, the historic arrangements on Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements remained in the private collection of the Sinatra family, unheard — until now.

In collaboration with the Sinatra family and estate, MacFarlane acquired the entire Sinatra music archive in 2018, and has brought these 12 remarkable arrangements to life with a 70-piece orchestra, featuring world-renowned musicians from Los Angeles and London, conducted by acclaimed British conductor John Wilson, and produced by MacFarlane’s longtime musical collaborator Joel McNeely. Every song on the album was recorded as a live performance with this ensemble at George Lucas’ famed Skywalker Sound Studios in Marin County, California.

Order Lush Life: The Lost Sinatra Arrangements now.