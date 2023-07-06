Sex Pistols’ ‘Holidays In The Sun’ To Return On Limited Edition Yellow Vinyl

Sex Pistols - Photo: Richard E. Aarons/Redferns

The last of the four singles released by the original, John Lydon-fronted iteration of Sex Pistols across 1976-77, “Holidays In The Sun” is set be reissued as a seven-inch single pressed on yellow vinyl on August 4.

After the 4576 copy limited release of “Anarchy in The UK,” this single sees another small run of just 4577 physical records available for collectors. Each single is individually numbered with the artwork replicating the original UK design (by Jamie Reid) and this release marks the first time the single has appeared on colored vinyl. The song’s original flipside “Satellite” also appears as the record’s B-side.

Sex Pistols - Holidays In The Sun

“Holidays In The Sun” reached No 8 in the UK charts when it was released in October 1977 to promote the legendary punk outfit’s influential debut album Never Mind The Bollocks Here’s The Sex Pistols.

The song was inspired by a trip to the Channel Island of Jersey in the early spring of 1977, which resulted in the band being escorted off the island due to their less-than-salubrious reputation. Following that, the Pistols pitched up in the (then-divided) German city of Berlin, which directly inspired the lyric for “Holidays In The Sun” with its frequent references to the notorious Berlin Wall.

John Lydon said on Sex Pistols’ official website, “Being in London at the time made us feel like we were trapped in a prison camp environment. There was hatred and constant threat of violence. The best thing we could do was to go set up in a prison camp somewhere else. Berlin and its decadence was a good idea. The song came about from that. I loved Berlin. I loved the wall and the insanity of the place. The communists looked in on the circus atmosphere of West Berlin, which never went to sleep, and that would be their impression of the West.”

