Shania Twain Talks ‘Queen Of Me’ And Chicken Nuggets On ‘Chicken Shop Date’

Shania Twain – Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

Shania Twain is the latest star to appear on the hit YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, sitting down with host Amelia Dimoldenberg in a chicken shop in London.

“I feel like I’m looking at myself right now,” Twain commented, sitting opposite Dimoldenberg dressed in a recreation of her iconic leopard print outfit from the “That Don’t Impress Me Much” video.

In the interview, the country star discussed her views on chicken nuggets, performing at Coachella 2022 with Harry Styles, never having met Brad Pitt, and the meaning behind the title of her latest album, Queen Of Me.

“Queen Of Me means I am my own boss, I drive my own bus,” she began explaining. “Do you actually? Do you drive your own tour bus?” Dimoldenberg replied.

“No, I don’t drive my own tour bus,” Twain clarified. “I could – I can drive a lot of things. But what I really mean is, take charge of myself, y’know? Take responsibility for myself.” Watch the interview in full here.

Queen Of Me was released in February and landed the global superstar her third UK No.1 album on the Official UK Albums Chart. The record also claimed the top spot on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

In the US, the album landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 and at No.2 on the Top Country Albums Chart. Meanwhile, in Australia, Twain scored a Top 5 finish on the albums chart and another No.1 on the Australian Country Albums chart.

The star will head out on tour in support of the album next month, kicking off at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. From there, she will continue on the North American leg until July 24 before crossing the Atlantic to perform for her European fans. That run begins in Glasgow on September 14 and will be followed by a second stint in North America in October.

