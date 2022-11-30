‘Sinatra The Musical’ To Be Directed And Written By Tony And Olivier Award Winners

Frank Sinatra - Photo: Courtesy of Capitol/Frank Sinatra Enterprises

A new musical based on the life and career of Frank Sinatra has today been announced by Universal Music Group Theatrical – the musical theatre production arm of Universal Music Group – in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE), Sinatra The Musical is currently in development.

The script for the show is being written by two-time Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and is to be directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall. Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff, and Scott Landis will serve as producers for Universal Music Group Theatrical, and Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

Said Tina Sinatra: “I’m excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father’s renowned music and his enduring legacy.”

Added Anthony, executive VP of Universal Music Group: “Frank Sinatra is one of the greatest icons of the 20th century. We’re thrilled to work with Tina to produce this show that will be a continued evolution of Frank Sinatra’s boundless cultural influence.”

Bruce Resnikoff, president & CEO of Universal Music Enterprises, noted: “After working with Tina and FSE for many years on Frank Sinatra’s treasured catalog of music, I’m thrilled to help bring this new production to the stage that will add another dimension to his artistry and music.”

The storyline for the production opens on New Year’s Eve, 1942, as a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre for a history-making performance. As Sinatra’s career takes off, he struggles to balance the love of his wife Nancy with the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America.

The musical will document his torrid affair with film goddess Ava Gardner and how the press turned against Sinatra, sending his record sales and his career into a tailspin. Audiences will see him calling on his peerless artistry, his devotion to his family, and his dogged determination, to stage a comeback unmatched in show business history.

