Sleep Token Confirmed For 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Sleep Token - Photo: Andy Ford courtesy of Spinefarm

Enigmatic British alt-metal crew Sleep Token will be playing this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival in North America.

Set to take place in Alton, Virginia from September 7-10, the festival was already going to be hosting a pretty stacked lineup before the Sleep Token’s addition, with bands like Pantera, Megadeth, and a reuniting Job For A Cowboy also featuring prominently.

With fan worship more intense than ever, and worldwide interest and intrigue growing at runaway speed, Sleep Token is set to reach bold new heights with studio album number three, Take Me Back To Eden, set for release on May 19 via Spinefarm.

Take Me Back To Eden (an hour-plus of music across 12 distinctive tracks) is Part 3 of a trilogy, a spectacular chapter-closer in the ongoing Sleep Token saga – a saga that kicked off in earnest with debut album, Sundowning in 2019.

Take Me Back To Eden features probably the heaviest moments thus far recorded by Sleep Token (i.e. “Vore” & “The Summoning”), along with some of the most immediate and certainly the most emotional (i.e. “Aqua Regia” & “DYWTYLM”), with a slew of other tones, textures and tangents touched on in-between.

In addition to this newly announced date at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Sleep Token will head out on tour starting next month. For a full list of dates, be sure to look for the full list of dates below.

Pre-order Take Me Back To Eden.

Sleep Token play the following dates:

Apr 08: Portsmouth Takedown Festival, UK

Apr 28: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia

Apr 29: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Apr 30: Melbourne Russell, Australia

Apr 30: Melbourne Northcote Theatre, Australia

May 02: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

May 04: Perth Magnet House, Australia

Jun 08: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 10: Gdansk Mystic Festival, Poland

Jun 23: Ysselsteyn Jera On Air, Netherlands

Jun 24: Gräfenhainichen Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 30: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 28-30: Manchester Radar Festival, UK