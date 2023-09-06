Smashing Pumpkins Recreate Tower Records Pop-Up To Celebrate ‘Siamese Dream’ Turning 30

Smashing Pumpkins - Photo courtesy of High Rise PR

Continuing the 30th anniversary celebrations of their widely-acclaimed second album, Siamese Dream, The Smashing Pumpkins has teamed up with Tower Records to recreate their historical album release event in 1993 with a special Tower Records pop-up at Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park, Illinois.

Beginning September 14, Billy Corgan and Chloé Mendel’s tea shop and art studio will be transformed into a Tower Records from 1993 with limited edition merchandise available for purchase in-store through-out the 3-day pop-up, and online exclusively during the livestream performance for fans around the world.

The pop-up will culminate with two very special exclusive performances by The Smashing Pumpkins on September 17. These shows will feature the band playing intimate acoustic sets with music from Siamese Dream, the same set played on the evening of July 27, 1993. A short supply of tickets for both shows are on-sale. Additionally, the second performance will be livestreamed for free on Veeps at 9PM CT.

Released on July 27, 1993, Siamese Dream achieved 4x platinum status, resonating profoundly with music enthusiasts worldwide. Its ascent to number ten on the Billboard charts began at Tower Records, Chicago; where the band’s in-store appearance at midnight drew an estimated three thousand fans forcing Chicago police to shut down the street outside.

Danny Zeijdel said in a statement “The Smashing Pumpkins played an unforgettable in store performance at Tower Records, Chicago. We’re excited to celebrate Siamese Dream once again, 30 years after hosting the original album release party. In the future, we intend to provide the same platform for young, emerging artists. We will continue with this at Tower in Brooklyn and new online experiences forthcoming.”

The Smashing Pumpkins are thrilled to be able to offer fans a chance to relive this iconic moment as they transform Madame ZuZu’s into Tower Records 1993 and celebrate three decades of this legendary album from September 14-17.

Listen to Siamese Dream on Apple Music and Spotify.