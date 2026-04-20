Stephen Sanchez Says ‘Chuck the Money’

Cover: Courtesy of Mercury Records

The singer/songwriter Stephen Sanchez has shared a new single titled “Chuck the Money.” The trumpet-forward track blends old-school influences and modern pop as the artist urges listeners to shift their priorities from material possessions to true connections. “Chuck the Money” will appear on Sanchez’s forthcoming sophomore album, Love, Love, Love, which is out May 8 via Mercury Records.

On writing the song, Sanchez shares, “This was the second song we wrote for the record. It’s about throwing out the material things and placing value back on connection and intimacy that’s real and has a heartbeat. But also taking it to a place that’s fun and innocent as well.”

CHUCK THE MONEY

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The young retro pop crooner has previously shared the title track and “Sweet Love.” The latter was accompanied by a video co-starring his grandparents. Sanchez said, “‘Sweet Love’ really encapsulates the beautiful parts of love, and the active choice we have to make, to love one another every day. I was inspired by my grandparents’ relationship while writing the song and it was so special to have them star in the video.”

The multi-platinum musician recently made his Opry debut, where he played a pair of songs off Love, Love, Love. Sanchez will soon head out of his Sing Love Again Tour, an 11-date voyage through Europe and the UK. The dates begin at Paris’ Salle Playel on April 25 and continue through a May 11 gig at Roundhouse in London. Sanchez will make stops in Brussels, Amsterdam, Utrecht, Hamburg, Cologne, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, and Bristol.

Love, Love, Love follows Sanchez’s critically-acclaimed 2023 debut Angel Face. That album includes Sanchez’s 2021 single, “Until I Found You,” which peaked at No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Last year, Sanchez and the French singer Devi released a self-titled EP of retro pop gems under the name Dress & Tie. The EP’s centerpiece is the track “What Did I Do?”

Listen to “Chuck The Money” here.